Donald E. Hoffmann
Cedarburg - Died peacefully January 10th 2020 at Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital
Lawlis Family Hospice
Loving husband of Barbara "Bobbie (Skopp) of 68 years
Born to parents Clarence and Irene Hoffman (Bredael) Two Rivers. Preceded in death
Brother Robert Hoffman (Angie) Manitowoc
Sister Lois Curry (George) Roswell, NM
Daughter Barbara Huggler (Robert) Colgate
Survived by brother Michael, Sarasota FL and sister Kathleen (Grall) Manitowoc
Loving father of Deborah, Patrick, Brian, Jeffrey, Margaret (Darell Wages) Mark and William
Proud grandfather to Jennifer, Jessica (Anthony) Julia, Forest, Phillip, Chance, Alicia, and Nicholas
Great-grandfather to Aaron, Liam, Skyler, Mason, Colin, Amelia, Alex, Eva, Rosalyn, and Ariella
Don loved traveling, Packers, Badgers and spending time with family and friends
He was always ready with a camera to catch memorable moments.
His passion for fishing and hunting with the guys provided a wealth of stories.
Don served honorably in the United States Air Force
Retired from Miller Brewing Co. 1993
Member of the Miller Valley and Ozaukee amateur radio clubs N9KRC
Celebration of his life will be held Saturday January 18th American Legion: Peter Wollner post 288
W57 N481 Hilbert Ave.
Cedarburg Wisconsin 53012
From 1 to 5 PM
In lieu of Memorials donation to NAMI Ozaukee
National Alliance on Mental Illness
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020