Services
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
American Legion: Peter Wollner post 288
W57 N481 Hilbert Ave.
Cedarburg, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Hoffmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald E. Hoffmann

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald E. Hoffmann Obituary
Donald E. Hoffmann

Cedarburg - Died peacefully January 10th 2020 at Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital

Lawlis Family Hospice

Loving husband of Barbara "Bobbie (Skopp) of 68 years

Born to parents Clarence and Irene Hoffman (Bredael) Two Rivers. Preceded in death

Brother Robert Hoffman (Angie) Manitowoc

Sister Lois Curry (George) Roswell, NM

Daughter Barbara Huggler (Robert) Colgate

Survived by brother Michael, Sarasota FL and sister Kathleen (Grall) Manitowoc

Loving father of Deborah, Patrick, Brian, Jeffrey, Margaret (Darell Wages) Mark and William

Proud grandfather to Jennifer, Jessica (Anthony) Julia, Forest, Phillip, Chance, Alicia, and Nicholas

Great-grandfather to Aaron, Liam, Skyler, Mason, Colin, Amelia, Alex, Eva, Rosalyn, and Ariella

Don loved traveling, Packers, Badgers and spending time with family and friends

He was always ready with a camera to catch memorable moments.

His passion for fishing and hunting with the guys provided a wealth of stories.

Don served honorably in the United States Air Force

Retired from Miller Brewing Co. 1993

Member of the Miller Valley and Ozaukee amateur radio clubs N9KRC

Celebration of his life will be held Saturday January 18th American Legion: Peter Wollner post 288

W57 N481 Hilbert Ave.

Cedarburg Wisconsin 53012

From 1 to 5 PM

In lieu of Memorials donation to NAMI Ozaukee

National Alliance on Mental Illness
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hartson Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -