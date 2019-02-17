|
|
Donald E. Waak
Manitowoc - Donald E. Waak, 94, of Manitowoc, passed away peacefully Monday morning, February 11, 2019 at Shady Lane Nursing Care Center, Manitowoc.
He was born on April 24, 1924 in Manitowoc, the son of Albert and Alma (Rehbein) Waak. He graduated with the class of 1942 from Manitowoc Lincoln High School, and served in the United States Army during WWII from 1943 until 1946 in Europe. He married Charmaine Pfeifer on June 25, 1949. Don worked for Wisconsin Public Service for 35 years until his retirement in 1989. He was a member of First Lutheran Church, Manitowoc
He is survived by his wife Charmaine Waak; three sons: Gregory Waak, Manitowoc; Rev. John (Beth) Waak, Victoria, TX; Peter (Kathy) Waak, Manitowoc; nine grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; brother: Gerald (Germaine) Waak, Manitowoc. He was preceded in death by his parents: Albert and Alma Waak; daughter-in-law: Ann Waak; brothers: Winfield "Windy" Waak, and Theodore "Teddy" Waak; sisters: Virginia Gorecki, Elaine Sleger, and Betty Thuss.
A graveside service will be held at a later date. The Jens Family Funeral Home & Crematory of Manitowoc is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Laurel Grove, Shady Lane Nursing Care Center and Home Care Hospice for all the compassionate care given to Don.
"Good, better, best. Never let it rest. 'Til your good is better and your better is best."
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2019