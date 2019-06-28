Services
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Evergreen Cemetery
2222 Michigan Avenue
Manitowoc, WI
Donald E. Waak Obituary
Donald E. Waak

Manitowoc - Donald E. Waak, 94, of Manitowoc, passed away peacefully Monday morning, February 11, 2019 at Shady Lane Nursing Care Center, Manitowoc.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Evergreen Cemetery, 2222 Michigan Avenue, Manitowoc. The Jens Family Funeral Home & Crematory of Manitowoc is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on June 28, 2019
