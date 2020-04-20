|
Donald F. Temme
Naples, FL. - Donald F. Temme, age 92, a resident of Naples, FL, died on Thursday morning, April 16, 2020 at Salaries Nursing Home in Naples, FL.
Don was born on January 23, 1928 in Kiel, WI, son of the late William C. and Dorothy M. (Husting) Temme. He attended Manitowoc Lincoln High School and at the age of 17 left high school to join the U.S. Navy. After three years of naval service he returned home, went back to school and graduated from Manitowoc Lincoln High School with the class of 1946. Don then joined the U.S. Air Force receiving his honorable discharge after six years. He then became a member of the Order of Franciscan Minor Brothers in Chicago, IL for 13 years. Don was then employed at the Fox River Paper Company until his retirement. He then moved to Naples, FL.
Survivors include his two brothers and one sister-in-law: Roger and Arlo Temme, Manitowoc, Gene Temme, Naples, FL; two sisters: Dorothy Voss and Ardith Novak, both of Manitowoc. Nieces, nephews, cousins and a good friends Dick and Doug also survive. He was also preceded in death by one brother: William T. Temme.
Burial of his cremated remains will take place at Evergreen Cemetery, Manitowoc, at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020