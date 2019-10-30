Services
Jens Family Funeral Home
1122 South 8th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-682-1568
Donald G. Baumann

Donald G. Baumann Obituary
Donald G. Baumann

Manitowoc - Donald George Baumann, age 85, of Manitowoc, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 at his residence.

Don was born on October 18, 1934 in Manitowoc, son of the late John F. and Marie (Vodicka) Baumann. He graduated with the class of 1954 from Manitowoc Lincoln High School. Don served in the United States Air Force from September 28, 1954 until his honorable discharge on September 27, 1958 reaching the rank of Airman First Class(A/1C). Upon receiving his Master's Degree, he was an elementary school teacher teaching in the Lompoc Unified School District in Lompoc, California for 33 years as a fifth and sixth-grade teacher. Don adored his two grandchildren Faye and Kai Baumann. He greatly enjoyed golfing with his buddies, watching football and the Olympics. He was a member of the Sierra Club and the Wildlife Federation amongst a lifetime supporter of other charities.

Don is survived by one son: Kip Baumann, age 46 years of Folsom California and his two children Faye Ashley Baumann (10 years) and Kai Alex Baumann (7 years), daughter Alicia Marie Power age 45 years and son-in-law Brenden Power, and fur baby Snoopy (10 years) of Australia; one surviving brother: Joseph Baumann, along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: John and Marie Baumann; seven sisters: Mary (Ray) Zywicke, Ella Baumann, Lydia (Earl) Nelson, Johanna (Richard) Herman, Elizabeth "Betty" (James) Duzeski, Beatrice Baumann, Anne (John) Rizzo; two brothers: Anton Baumann, John Baumann.

Relatives and friends may call at the Jens Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 1122 South 8th Street, Manitowoc on Monday, November 4, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
