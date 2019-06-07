|
|
Donald G. Gruett
Manitowoc - Donald G. Gruett, age 87, of 3612 Shepherd Lane, Manitowoc, died, June 4, 2019 at Aurora BayCare in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Mr. Gruett was born in Kewaunee, Wisconsin to Hildegard and Wilmer Gruett. The family later moved to Appleton, Wisconsin where he graduated from Appleton West High School in 1950. After continuing his education, he married Hannelore J. (Frisch) Gruett in 1961 and moved to Manitowoc.
Mr. Gruett had been associated with Oil-Rite Corporation since 1962. Gruett held various positions; Vice President of Engineering, New Product and Market Manager, and was appointed Chief Operating Officer on March 23, 1983. Over his tenure at Oil-Rite Corporation, Mr. Gruett designed and had held numerous patents. On October 1, 1984, Mr. Gruett became President and Owner of the corporation. On July 1, 1994, Donald retired as President of Oil-Rite Corporation and assumed the position of Chairman of the Board. Don was also a past member of the Board of Directors for Northern Labs and Holy Family Hospital.
Mr. Gruett was an Air Force Veteran who served with the 94th Fighter Interceptor Squadron in California. Gruett had been an avid flyer since obtaining his pilot's license in Appleton, Wisconsin in 1957. He had been a founding member of The Nagarroc Flying Club and the Manitwo Flyers. He had served multiple terms as president in both organizations. Gruett remained active in flying. He was a member of the prestigious Eagles Squadron, a long standing member of the Experimental Aircraft Association, and past president and founder of the Manitowoc Flyers Chapter 383. He was also active in various associations to include: Academy of Model Aeronautics, Air & Space Smithsonian Center, Air Force Association, Aircraft Owners & Pilot Association (AOPA), Commemorative Air Force, EAA Warbirds of America, Fairchild Club, Harley Owners Group of Wisconsin, Manitwo Flyers, NATA, Seaplane Pilots Association, Twin Bonanza Association, Warbirds Worldwide, Yachting Enthusiast, and Avid Aerobatic Flyer.
Don recently made a prestigious donation to the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA). Donating two of his prized airplanes a 1937 Gullwing Stinson and a 1953 Beechcraft T34A. Mr. Gruett was made an "Honorary Lifetime Member".
Don was an accomplished artist and photographer. Several pieces of his work can be found at his residence, hangar, and at special friends' homes. He built many RC scale models of airplanes even the "only one" Invincible, which hangs in the Manitwo Flyers hanger and Star Duster Too, which hangs at the EAA Museum in Oshkosh.
Mr. Gruett is survived by a daughter: Cindy (Randall) Hronek of Manitowoc; a son: Michael Gruett Fischer; grandchildren: Justin Wirth, Samantha Wirth, Marlei Fischer; a brother: Glen (Linda) Gruett, New London; brother-in-law: Bruno (Cynthia) Frisch, California. Don is also survived by what he referred to as his "Oil-Rite Family" Carolyn, Anthony and Julie (Big Chute) Boldt, Debra Schuh, Michael Wech, Craig Maedke, and Kurt Rommelfaenger and the rest of the Oil-Rite employees. He is also survived by other family and friends.
Don was proceeded in death by: his wife Hannelore; parents: Wilmer and Hildegard (Krueger) Gruett; parents-in-law Bruno and Maria (Finken) Frisch; two sisters: Joann Gruett and Janice Cope.
A special thank you to the long time caregivers from Home Health Care Mary, Char, RaeAnn, Kim and also for the exceptional care from Danielle, RN. Don was very grateful for the care they provided. We would also like to thank all the Doctors and staff at St. Luke's Medical Center and Sini Medical Center for the care they provided to Don over the years.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at First Lutheran Church, 521 North 8th Street, Manitowoc, WI. Officiating at the service will be the Rev. Rachel Hacker. Military rites will be accorded by Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter #731 at Knollwood Memorial Mausoleum, Town of Kossuth, immediately following the services.
The family will greet relatives and friends at Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home, 628 North Water Street, Manitowoc WI from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM Monday, June 10, 2019 and again at the church from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
Donations can be made to: EAA Aviation Foundation Inc., PO Box 3816, Oshkosh, WI 54903.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from June 7 to June 10, 2019