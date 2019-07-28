|
|
Donald H. Jaeger
Mishicot, Wisconsin - Donald H. Jaeger, age 77, of Mishicot entered into eternal life Friday, July 26, 2019 at Rivers Bend Nursing Facility. He was under the care of Holy Family Memorial Hospice and Rivers Bend nursing staff. Don had a 15 month battle with lung cancer & he fought very hard until the very end.
Don was born on March 22, 1942 in Gillett, WI, son of the late Herman & Hattie (Klemens) Jaeger. He graduated from Gillett High School with the Class of 1960. Don served in the United States Army from June 1960 until 1964. He was a member of the AMVETS Post #99 in Manitowoc.
Don married the former Carol Stone Landon on November 7, 1986 at Calvary Lutheran Church in Two Rivers. He was a self-employed building contractor, operating Don's Home Improvement in Mishicot for 46 years, retiring in 2009. Don enjoyed the outdoors, hunting & fishing, gardening, and spending time at his cottage in Shawano, which he owned for 22 years. He especially loved deer hunting, he was always hoping to bag the big buck, and he got many of them during the years. Don never ever missed a deer hunting season except for the years he was in the Army.
He also was a Packer & Brewers fan and enjoyed traveling in his younger days; cruises, Hawaii, Nashville, but especially all of his trips to Vegas. Don sure loved the casinos.
Survivors include his wife, Carol of Mishicot; two daughters and sons-in-law: Linda & Tony Backus and Donna & Paul Behnke, all of Manitowoc; four grandchildren: Crystal & Amy Tadych, Grace Jaeger & Hunter Behnke, Manitowoc; five great grandchildren: Javier, Alex, Alyanna, Mariah & Kobe.
Two brothers: Robert (Beatrice) Jaeger, Maribel; Ron (Carol) Jaeger, Gillett; one sister: Darlene Dey, Gresham, WI
Further survived by one step-son: Lane (Aggee) Landon (whom he considered the son he never had); one step-daughter: Julie (Todd) Coenen, all of Manitowoc; 11 step-grandchildren: Jessica (Kevin) Strutz, Collin Bernhardt (John Soucoup), Travis (Heather) Bernhardt, Emilee (Brandon) Carroll, Nichole, Drew, Brent & Elizabeth Landon, Casey Sorenson, Max & Marcus Coenen; 11 step great grandchildren also survive.
Three brothers-in-law and one sister-in-law: Gary & Jelane Stone and Mitch Schwake, Two Rivers; Ron (Patrice) Redeker, Green Bay; as well as many nieces, nephews and other relatives that survive. He will also be missed by his best buddy, his cat Molly.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Herman & Hattie Jaeger, a brother & sister-in-law, Dave & Carol Jaeger, a brother-in-law, Marlin Dey, his father-in-law & mother-in-law, Albert & Lucille Stone, two step-sons, Randy & Jim Landon and two sisters-in-law, Sharon Redeker and Linda Schwake.
As per Don's wishes, cremation has occurred at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church, Two Rivers. Officiating will be Pastor Julie Barger. The family will greet relatives and friends at the church from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday. Military honors will be accorded by the AMVETS Post #99 outside the church grounds immediately following the service. Burial of his cremated remains will be next month at Harmony Haven, located at Evergreen Cemetery in Manitowoc.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com
The Klein & Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family wishes to extend a special Thank You to the staff at Manitowoc Health Care Cancer Center. Especially Doctors Baatz, Winkler & Minehan. Sometimes it felt like our second home. Also to the chemo nurses who were so very kind & caring (especially Mary Jo) who guided us through many problems along the way. The whole staff was great & Randi from radiation is a gem and we can't forget Andrea who was so wonderful to us. When Holy Family Hospice had to take over Don's care, everyone was kind & caring & helped us through these difficult last days.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from July 28 to July 29, 2019