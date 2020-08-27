1/1
Donald H. Salveson
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald H. Salveson

Manitowoc - Donald H. Salveson, age 75, a Manitowoc resident, passed away due to a heart attack on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc.

He was born December 25, 1944 in Manitowoc, son of the late Herbert and Lillian (Summers) Salveson. Don attended Lincoln High School, graduating with the class of 1962. In 1967, he married Corinne Korinek. Don was employed for Manitowoc Shipbuilding Company and later for University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee. He volunteered at Aurora Hospital, Two Rivers, Peter's Pantry, Manitowoc, Repeat Performance, Manitowoc, and the local blood center. He was a member and usher at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Manitowoc as well as the Oneida Nation.

Survivors include two children: Eric (Barbara) Salveson, Two Rivers, and Rebecca Salveson (Keith Krepline), Appleton; six grandchildren: Alyssa, Brandon, Tyler, Courtney, Sophia, and Sam; and the mother of his children: Corinne (Garry) Noe. He was preceded in death by his parents: Herbert and Lillian Salveson.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, private family services have been held and Don was laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery, Manitowoc.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com

The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Aug. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
August 26, 2020
So sorry to hear that Don has passed away!! I believe Don was in my confirmation class (1960). I talked with Don at church, but never got into personal items -- I didn't know that he had a family.He certainly was a faithful member at Immanuel Luth. He will be missed.
Sandy Stadelman
August 26, 2020
Don was a best friend of mine. He enjoyed reading, collecting John Deere memorabilia and socializing with his friends at Gillys, The Sting, Aggies, Wisco-Tech and wherever we all got together. He was always around to help out if we had car troubles. So, he will truly be missed by me and all his friends. Rest in peace Don, my friend.
Michael Novak
Friend
August 25, 2020
Wonderful Friend...always there to help..
Will miss you my dear friend RIP...God Speed
Teresa
Friend
August 25, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. May Donald rest in peace. Garry
Garry C Noe
Friend
August 25, 2020
RIP Don. You are a funny ,kind & generous man!
Heaven holds another gem.
Gail
Acquaintance
August 24, 2020
It was my pleasure to know him. We volunteered at Aurora together,and I served him at Wisco Tech many times! I will miss him very much.
Bob Mahlik
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved