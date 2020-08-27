Donald H. Salveson
Manitowoc - Donald H. Salveson, age 75, a Manitowoc resident, passed away due to a heart attack on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc.
He was born December 25, 1944 in Manitowoc, son of the late Herbert and Lillian (Summers) Salveson. Don attended Lincoln High School, graduating with the class of 1962. In 1967, he married Corinne Korinek. Don was employed for Manitowoc Shipbuilding Company and later for University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee. He volunteered at Aurora Hospital, Two Rivers, Peter's Pantry, Manitowoc, Repeat Performance, Manitowoc, and the local blood center. He was a member and usher at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Manitowoc as well as the Oneida Nation.
Survivors include two children: Eric (Barbara) Salveson, Two Rivers, and Rebecca Salveson (Keith Krepline), Appleton; six grandchildren: Alyssa, Brandon, Tyler, Courtney, Sophia, and Sam; and the mother of his children: Corinne (Garry) Noe. He was preceded in death by his parents: Herbert and Lillian Salveson.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, private family services have been held and Don was laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery, Manitowoc.
