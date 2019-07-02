Services
Jens Family Funeral Home
1122 South 8th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-682-1568
Donald Irwin


1961 - 2019
Donald Irwin Obituary
Donald Irwin

Manitowoc - Donald "Don" Irwin, age 58, of Manitowoc, passed away unexpectedly while on a walk along the Manitowoc River near his home. Don was born on February 26, 1961, in Anchorage, Alaska, son of the late LeRoy Irwin and Darleen (Dahly) Irwin.

Don loved to draw and paint, he always looked on the bright side, and made everyone laugh. When he was 8 years old, Don was struck by a car which left a scar on his face and hand tremors that he suffered with the rest of his life. But that didn't stop him from continuing his passion with art, and graduating from the Art Institute of Colorado. Don loved the outdoors and having campfires and cookouts.

Don is survived by his son: Jonathan Irwin; two brothers and sisters-in-law: John (Cindy) Irwin, Thomas (Laurie) Irwin, both of Waunakee; one sister and brother-in-law: Bonnie (Randy) Stone, Tracy, CA; other relatives and friends also survive. Don was preceded in death by his parents: LeRoy and Darleen Irwin.

A private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The Jens Family Funeral Home & Crematory of Manitowoc assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com

Special thanks to the Manitowoc Police and Fire Departments and Manitowoc County Coroner's Office for their investigation.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from July 2 to July 3, 2019
