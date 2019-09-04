|
|
Donald J. Bowe
Manitowoc - Donald Jerome Bowe, age 83, resident of Manitowoc, died Saturday morning, August 31, 2019 at Tender Reflections of Manitowoc.
Donald was born in Chilton, WI on November 23, 1935 to Jerome and Alice Lorenz Bowe. He attended school in Chilton, graduating from Chilton High School with the class of 1953. On June 23, 1956, he was united in marriage to Shirley Haut in Shawano, Wisconsin. Don worked as a store manager for A&P Food Stores for 26 years and retired from Manitowoc Ice in 2000 after 20 years of service. After retirement, Don and Shirley enjoyed traveling and fishing together at Shawano Lake. Don also enjoyed bowling, playing horseshoes and deer hunting. He was a longtime member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Manitowoc.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley; one son, Richard Bowe and fiance, Heidi Schultz of Two Rivers; two daughters, DeAnn (Kurt) Schubring of Wausau, and Donna Hein of Green Bay; seven grandchildren: Karen Kaufman (Doug Zongker), Joe Kaufman (Robert Alderman), Jesse (Becky) Hein, Dylan (Koko) Hein, Dustin Bowe (Brandi Arthur), Casey Bowe, and Travis Bowe (Caissy Bashaw); ten great-grandchildren: Faith, Jaden, Grace, Jackson, Preston, Isaac, Ethan, Lorianna, Tobias, and Vivian. He is further survived by four sisters & three brothers-in-law: Barbara (Wally) Daubner, Beverly Pfiel, Beatrice (Dean) Pingel, Marlene (Fred) Luedtke; two brothers & sisters-in-law: Dennis (Linda) Bowe, Leonard (Mary) Bowe; and other brothers-in-law & sisters-in-law: Pat (Rick) Young, Jean (Dan) Schott, Tom Stachura, and Ron Timm; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jerome and Alice Bowe; two brothers, David and Kenneth Bowe; one sister, Marilyn (Harvey) Kuester; and two sisters-in-law, Debra Stachura and Nancy Timm.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 6, 2019 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1712 Menasha Ave. Manitowoc. Pastor Zachary DeArmond will officiate at the service, with burial in Evergreen Cemetery, Manitowoc.
The family will greet relatives and friends at Redeemer Lutheran Church from 9:00 until 11:00 a.m. Friday morning. There will be no Thursday evening visitation. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th Street Two Rivers is assisting the Bowe family with funeral arrangements.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the entire staff of Tender Reflections Assisted Living and the caregivers of Heartland Hospice for the wonderful care and compassion given to Don throughout his illness. Your kindness is very much appreciated.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019