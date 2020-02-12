Services
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Appleton, WI
Prayer Service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
7:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Appleton, WI
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Appleton, WI
Deacon Donald J. Gigure Obituary
Appleton - Deacon Donald J. Gigure, age 90, of Appleton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 8, at Rennes Health Care Center. A Funeral Mass will take place on Monday, February 17th, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Appleton. Friends may visit on Sunday (TONIGHT) at the church from 4 pm to 7 pm, with a Parish Prayer Service taking place at 7 pm, and again on Monday at the church from 9 am until 10:45 am. A complete obituary can be found at www.btlfuneral.com.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020
