|
|
Appleton - Deacon Donald J. Gigure, age 90, of Appleton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 8th, 2020 at Rennes Health Care Center in Appleton. Don was born in Two Rivers on October 28, 1929 to the late Marvin and Louella (Poirier) Gigure. He graduated from Manitowoc Lincoln High School with the class of 47. On November 4, 1950, Don was united in marriage to Marilyn Einberger. The couple enjoyed 58 years together until her death in 2008. Don worked as a National Contract Sales Manager for Frigidaire Commercial Products in the Scientific Division for many years, retiring in March of 1995. In May of 1981, he was ordained a Deacon. Deacon Don served at Holy Innocents Church in Manitowoc from 1981 to 1991, St. Joseph in Conway Arkansas from 1991 to 1995, and most recently at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Appleton since 1995. Don was an avid Packers fan and enjoyed Friday night fish fry's and visiting and sharing communion with homebound individuals.
He is survived by his daughter, Susan Zeller, Chrystal Lake, IL and her daughter Kayla; son Andrew (Dorana) Gigure, and their daughters Meghan and Mara; a sister, Jean Zunker, Janesville; 2 brothers: William (Shirlee) Gigure, Manitowoc and David (Marilyn) Gigure, Webster, WI; son-in-law Reid Michaels, Santa Fe, NM; sister-in-law Beverly Novak, Manitowoc; and 2 brothers-in-law: John Zahn, Fond du Lac and James (Jean) Einberger, Whitelaw, WI. He is further survived by many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, daughter Lynn Michaels, a brother Lawrence Gigure, 2 sisters: Anella Gigure and Marlene Zahn; 2 sisters-in-law: Barbara Voeltz and Katherine Einberger; and 3 brothers-in-law: Edward Voeltz, Ronald Zunker and Clarence Einberger
The Funeral Liturgy will take place at 11 am on Monday, February 17th, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 222 E. Fremont St., Appleton, with the Most Reverend David Ricken officiating, assisted by Deacon Gib Schmidt and Deacon Dan Koszalinski. Friends may visit at the church on Sunday, February 16th, from 4 pm until 7 pm, and at the church on Monday from 9 am until 10:45 am. A Parish Prayer Service will take place at the church on Sunday at 7 pm. Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Manitowoc. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for the Fox Valley Memory Project, 1800 Appleton Rd. Menasha, WI 54952.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the entire staff at Rennes Health Care Center and to ThedaCare at Home Hospice for the compassionate care given to Don.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020