Donald J. Haag
1930 - 2020
Donald J. Haag

Manitowoc - Donald J. Haag, age 90, of Manitowoc passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, September 1, 2020 at his home with his loving family at his side.

Donald was born on May 19, 1930 in Two Rivers, son of the late John and Caroline (Franz) Haag. He grew up in Two Rivers and attended local schools. Donald served his country in the United States Army from 1951-1953, serving in Korea. On July 17, 1954 Donald was married to the former Delores A. Lambries at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Manitowoc. He worked as a machinist for 46 years at the Mirro Company, retiring in 1993. He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish and AMVETS Post #99 of Manitowoc.

Survivors include his wife: Delores Haag, Manitowoc; his three children: Mary (Michael) Schaus, Manitowoc; Julie (William) Jindra, Manitowoc; Robert Haag, Manitowoc; five grandchildren: Eric (Kim) Schaus, Jacob (Alison) Schaus, Brianna Schaus, Lindsey (Myles) Bowden, Phillip Jindra and his fiancée Tessa Komorowski; six great grandchildren: Addelyn Schaus, Elsie Schaus, Clayton Schaus, Kinsley Schaus, Marcus Bowden, Mason Bowden; and one sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Marlene (Donald) Mertens, Manitowoc. Nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother-in-law: Eugene Lambries.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, private family committal prayers were held at the Calvary Mausoleum. A public memorial mass will occur in the future as health officials deem safe.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family by visiting www. pfefferfuneralhome.com.

The Pfeffer Funeral Home of Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.








Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Sep. 3 to Sep. 6, 2020.
