Donald J. Zeddies
Manitowoc - Donald J. Zeddies, age 90, a Manitowoc resident, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc.
He was born July 15, 1930 at Holy Family Memorial, Manitowoc, son of the late Alfred and Kathryn (Dewane) Zeddies. Donald attended Lincoln High School, graduating with the class of 1950. He enlisted in the United States Air Force, serving from 1950 until being honorably discharged as a Sergeant in 1954. On June 1, 1957, Donald married Marlene Jean Staudinger at Holy Innocents Catholic Church, Manitowoc. He was employed as a welder with Manitowoc Company for 32 years until his retirement. Donald was a member of the Manitowoc AMVETS Post 99 as well as the Manitowoc American Legion Post 88. Don was a great artist, an avid gardener, and enjoyed cheering on the Green Bay Packers. Above all, he loved his family and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years: Marlene Jean Zeddies, Manitowoc; four children: Don & Terri Zeddies, Cederburg, Tom & Sherry Zeddies, Oshkosh, Lynn & Rick Schetter, Shoto, and Corey & Cher Zeddies, Manitowoc; seven grandchildren: Michael (fiancé Roxanna), Emily, Stephanie, Brandon (Kayla), Victoria (Hunter), Katie, and Max; three great-grandchildren: Savannah, Wilder, and William; three sisters: Pat Braun, Sherry Backhaus, and Kathy Rothmund; one brother and two sisters-in-law: Lee & Connie Zeddies and Lorrie Zeddies; and one sister-in-law: Leona Staudinger. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. Donald was preceded in death by his parents; one brother: Richard Zeddies; one sister Maureen Zeddies; three brothers-in-law: George Braun, Glen Backhaus, and Roger Rothmund; one brother-in-law: Marv Staudinger; as well as other relatives and friends.
Cremation has occurred at the All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and private family services will be held.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the doctors and nurses of the Emergency Department, ICU, and 5th floor at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc, for the care and compassion they have shown to Donald and his family.