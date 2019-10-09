|
|
Donald L. Hammel
Manitowoc - Donald L. Hammel, age 89, a resident of the town of Newton, entered eternal life on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at his residence with his wife Marilyn and caregiver Bill by his side.
Don was born on April 11, 1930 in St. Nazianz to the late Louis and Esther Behm Hammel. He graduated from Valders High School with the class of 1949. On December 16, 1950, Don married Marilyn Sonnenburg at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Newtonburg. He was employed with Mirro Aluminum for 31 ½ years, John Luebke family farm, First National Bank in Newton, and the Manitowoc Sheriff's Department. Don was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Newtonburg and every Monday he helped count the contributions given to the church. He enjoyed caring for his lawn and fishing trips with his family. Don's greatest joys of all was the time spent with family. His faith was a pillar of strength that was shown as an example to his family throughout his life.
Survivors include Don's wife of 68 years: Marilyn; five children: Keith (Rosaline) Hammel, Town of Liberty; David (Diana) Hammel, Northeim; Dennis (Carol) Hammel, Valders; Daniel (Ginger) Hammel, Valders; and Dawn Marie (Timothy) Radue, Valders; 13 grandchildren: Steven (Pam) Hammel, Scott (Riki) Hammel, Shaun Hammel and special friend Kristy Kankovsky, Stuart Hammel, Stacy Hammel (Emily Sipe), Carrie (Matthew) Wallander, Mark (Kristin) Hammel, Desiree Hammel and special friend Jason Reif, Deidre (Jason) Reis, Dustin (Samantha) Hammel, Dylan Hammel, Justin (Erin) Radue and Kaitlin Radue and fiancé James Downey; 20 great grandchildren; sister: Lucille (Chester) Greunke, Waterford; special friend, his patrol partner Carl Wardmen and special neighbors: Craig Vogt family and Bonnie and Bob Jost; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Don was preceded in death by his parents: Louis and Esther Hammel; and three siblings: Gordon Hammel, Delores Schmidt, and LeRoy Hammel; brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Clifford and Arlyle Doxtator.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, 7531 English Lake Road, Manitowoc. Officiating will be Rev. Victor Headrick with entombment to take place at Knollwood Mausoleum. Relatives and friends may call at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. The visitation will continue at the church on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials in Don's name to St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church or Manitowoc Lutheran High School. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to Don's caring and compassionate caregiver Bill.
Be faithful even to the point of death and I will give you the crown of life. Revelations 2:10b
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home & Crematory, N. 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019