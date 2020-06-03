Donald L. Nooker
1950 - 2020
Donald L. Nooker

Manitowoc - Donald L. Nooker, age 60, a Manitowoc resident, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at River's Bend Health and Rehabilitation Center, Manitowoc.

Donald was born on January 14, 1950 in Manitowoc, son of the late Donald and Dorothy (Kubsch) Nooker. He was a graduate of Two Rivers Washington High School and worked for Richardson Furniture Company in Sheboygan Falls and Invincible in Manitowoc.

Survivors include two sisters and brothers-in-law: Donna Yelvington, Milwaukee, Julie and Dennis Carter, Two Rivers, Jeff Freheit, MN; two brothers and sisters-in-law: Ralph and Kay Nooker, Two Rivers, Dennis and Marilyn Nooker, Manitowoc; and good friends: John Geigle and Dale Carley. Nieces, nephews, aunts, other relatives and friends also survive. He was also preceded in death by two sisters: his twin, Darlene Freheit and Diane Byrd.

Private family services will be held at Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, and he will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery, Manitowoc.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com

The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

The family wishes to thank all the staff at River's Bend Health and Rehab for all the care and compassion shown to Donald and his family over the years.






Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Jun. 3, 2020.
