Donald T. Schroeder
Manitowoc - Donald T. Schroeder, age 95, a Manitowoc resident, passed away late Thursday evening, June 25, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center of Manitowoc County.
Donald was born April 5, 1925 in Manitowoc, son of the late Herald and Lillian (Kapitz) Schroeder. He was a lifelong Manitowoc resident and graduated from Manitowoc Lincoln High School with the class of 1943. Donald entered the U.S. Navy on July 7, 1943 and went to boot camp and Quarter Master School in Farrragut, Idaho. From there he was assigned to the USS Sangamon CVE 26 in the Navigation Division. After navigation school, he took part in the invasions of Ataipe, Hollandia and Terhia Mira New Guinea, Guam, Saipan, Leyte Gulf and Okinawa. His ship received the Presidential Unit Citation, which is the highest award given to any unit. Donald was later assigned to the USS Cruise AM 215 until his honorable discharged on March 26, 1946 as QM3/C.
Donald married the former Germaine Rank on August 27, 1949 at St. Paul Catholic Church of Manitowoc. She preceded him in death on January 5, 2017. After his discharge, Donald worked at White House Milk, Manitowoc Engineering and then at Roncalli High School where he was a maintenance engineer for the first 25 years the school was established. He retired in 1990 and took a part time job at the Manitowoc Eye Clinic for 7 years. He later volunteered as a driver for the Red Cross and then volunteered for Holy Family Memorial for 10 years as an escort. Donald loved remodeling his home, wood working and gardening.
He was a member of the American Legion Drews Bleser Post #88, the VFW Otto Oas Post #659, DAV and Escort Sailors and Airmen Association (where he was a ship historian and later the editor of the ships newspaper). Donald also received the Lasallian Award from the Christian Brothers at Roncalli High School. In 1984 he received an Achievement/Appreciation Award from Lakeshore All Sports Hall of Fame - Roncalli Athletic Association for his service to Roncalli High School.
Survivors include two sons: Michael and David Schroeder; two daughters and sons-in-law: Lynn and Dave Korinek, Lori and Peter Stolz; five grandchildren: Tyler and Stephanie Stutz, Olivia (Ingo) Sander, Gracie (Cooper) Schmidt, P.J. Stolz; a foster daughter: Tammy Taylor (Robert) Pitcher and her family; five sisters-in-law: Priscilla, Shirley, Nancy and Pat Schroeder, Sue Rank. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his wife: Germaine; one son: Steve Schroeder; seven brothers: Kenneth (died at birth), Walton (Carol), Earl, Herald, Wayne (Kyoko), Richard and John Schroeder and two brothers-in-law: Norman and Curtis Rank.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi on Marshall (1114 South 21st Street), Manitowoc. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Bill Evans with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Manitowoc. Military Rites will be accorded by the American Legion Drews Bleser Post #88.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi on Marshall from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roncalli High School in Donald's name.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the Aurora Hospital and Aurora at Home Hospice staff for the wonderful care and compassion provided to Dad through this past week. Also deep appreciation to those "special" girls that provided loving care and compassion to Dad over the past years and special thanks to the staff at HFM Homecare. Also, a heartfelt appreciation to Dr. Allen and staff for the care and compassion given to dad over the years.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Jun. 28, 2020.