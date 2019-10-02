|
|
Donald W. Otto
Manitowoc - Donald W. Otto, age 60, a resident of Rivers Bend Health Center, Manitowoc, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center, Two Rivers.
He was born February 8, 1959, son of Roy Otto and the late Lorraine (Bennin) Otto. Donald was baptized at Faith Lutheran Church in Valders and attended Riverview School. He was employed with Holiday House of Manitowoc for five years. Donald loved all kinds of animals as he grew up with pet dogs and cats. He enjoyed riding his bike, fishing, and watching the local farmers work up the fields with their tractors. Donald was also a participant in the Special Olympics and was an avid Packer fan.
Survivors include his father: Roy (Diane) Otto, Manitowoc; two brothers: Dan (Kathy) Otto, Manitowoc and Scott Otto, Valders; and two sisters: Cindy Otto, Manitowoc, and Brenda Otto, Manitowoc. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his mother: Lorraine Otto; and three brothers: Randall, his twin brother Ronald, and Steven Otto.
Private family services have taken place and Donald was laid to rest at Gjerpen Cemetery, Valders.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Christianson and Deja Funeral Home, Valders, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of Better Beginnings, especially Pam, for their care of Donald for many years, as well as the Staff of Rivers Bend and Aurora Medical Center for making Don's end of life journey as comfortable as possible.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Oct. 2, 2019