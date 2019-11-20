|
Donna L. Tollefson
Manitowoc - Donna L. Tollefson, age 63, a Manitowoc resident, passed away early Monday morning, November 18, 2019 at her residence, Home for Independent Living, Manitowoc.
Donna was born on Septmeber 29, 1956 in Manitowoc, WI. daughter of the late Anton R. and Adeline A. (Hettmann) Tollefson. She was a graduate of Riverview School in Manitowoc. She worked for many years and eventually retired from the Holiday House in Manitowoc. Donna loved the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers. She enjoyed wordbook and beadwork, especially making key chains. One of her favorite things was taking day trips with her special family to go shopping and out to eat. Donna also enjoyed when her group home would get together with her friends from Whitetail Estates to play bingo and other fun activities. Her favorite color was blue and her favorite restaurant was Subway.
Survivors include her twin sister: Debra A. Tollefson, Manitowoc; her sister and brother-in-law: Karen and Mark Klein, Manitowoc; two nieces and one nephew: Brenna (Jim), Jesse (Robin) and Laura (Casey); nine great nephews and one great niece. Aunt, uncle, cousins, other relatives and friends also survive.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home (928 S. 14th Street), Manitowoc, with burial to follow at St. Peter Cemetery, Newton.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
The family wishes to thank Donna's special family at Home for Independent Living for the amazing care, compassion and friendship shown to Donna over the years, especially Jenah, Katie, Penny, Tahira, Nicole, Kim, Melissa, Tabitha, Karen, Liz, Cirque, Aubrey and Britteni. They would also like to thank the Lakeland Care District (Julie, RN and staff) and HomeCare Health and Hospice (Cathie and staff) for all the care and compassion shown to Donna and her family.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, 2019