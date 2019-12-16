|
Donna M. Stoeger
Two Rivers - Donna M. Stoeger, age 82, longtime Two Rivers resident, died peacefully Tuesday morning, December 10, 2019 at her residence.
Donna was born in Coleman on July 2, 1937 to Albert and Diane (Wolfe) Rouse and was a graduate of Coleman High School in 1955. On August 24, 1957, she married Fred Stoeger in Coleman. The couple was blessed with 62 years of marriage. Donna was founder of Tiny Tots Day Care in Two Rivers and worked as a daycare provider for over 30 years. She also worked for Buffalo Don's in Mishicot, retiring in 2007. Donna remained active with many organizations, clubs, and her church throughout her lifetime which included the Two Rivers Lioness Club, VFW Auxiliary, and the Red Hat Society. She was active with the Ladies of St. Peter the Fisherman and member of several choirs at the church. She was also a longtime Scout Leader in Two Rivers.
Survivors include her husband, Fred; her children: Greg (Teri) Stoeger, Dean Stoeger (Laura Hayes-Stoeger), Brenda Senovich, and Anthony (Jennifer) Stoeger; her grandchildren: Justin (Britt) Einerson, Brett and Samantha Stoeger, Tana (John) Spevacek, Hunter Hayes; Emily, Tyler, and Zachary Stoeger; Holly (Jason) Lemke, and Nicholas Senovich; two great-grandchildren, Reese Einerson and Gabi Lemke; two brothers & three sisters-in-law, Karl (Fern) Rouse, Art (Karen) Rouse, and Dolores Rouse; and one brother-in-law, Karl Stoeger; along with nieces, nephews, and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister and brother-in-law, Luella and Val Swiatnicki; her brothers: Jerry Rouse and Kenneth Rouse; her in-laws: Fred and Agnes Stoeger; and a sister-in-law, Bernie Stoeger.
Funeral services will be held at 12 o'clock noon on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, 3201 Mishicot Rd. Two Rivers. Rev. Dave Pleier will officiate at the Mass of Christian Burial, with entombment in Knollwood Chapel Mausoleum, Hwy. 310 Manitowoc.
The family will greet friends and relatives at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, Saturday morning from 10:00 until 11:45 a.m. There will be no Friday evening visitation. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels of Two Rivers is assisting the Stoeger family with funeral arrangements.
Donna's family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the caregivers of Aurora at Home Hospice for the wonderful care and compassion extended in her final days.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019