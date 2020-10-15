Donna Mae Wiegert
Two Rivers - Donna Mae Wiegert, age 57, a Two Rivers resident, passed away Tuesday morning, October 13, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center of Two Rivers.
Donna was born on January 5, 1963 in Manitowoc daughter of Hans and Marion (Farr) Wiegert. She was a graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School with the class of 1982. Donna was employed at Oneida Casino as a money handler. She enjoyed camping, hanging out with family and friends, and listening and following the band Bacchus Lotus.
Survivors include her parents: Hans and Marion Wiegert, Manitowoc; two brothers: John Wiegert, Manitowoc, Jim (Kay) Wiegert, Shawano; and her fiancé: Troy Kohn, Two Rivers. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and per Donna's wishes no services will be held.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.