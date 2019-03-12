|
Doris E. Goeke
Nekoosa - Doris E. Goeke, age 92, of Nekoosa died March 7, 2019 at Riverview Aspirus Hospital, Wisconsin Rapids, WI.
Doris was born Sept 3, 1926 in the Town of Liberty, to Phillip and Myrtle (Sebo) Knutson. She graduated Lincoln High School in 1944. She was united in marriage to Harold J. Weina on July 15, 1944 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Manitowoc. He preceded her in death on Aug. 26, 1983. Doris worked at the Tinsel factory and Mirro Aluminum for many years.
Survivors include four daughters and son-in-laws, Karen (Dale) Klein, Diane(Guy) Farmwald, Syracuse, IN, Sharon (Gary) Green, Newton and Susan (Robert) Wolfe, Nekoosa, one son Brain Weina; 12 grandchildren; Dale Jr.(Inge), Tina (Brian), Gordon (Ashley), Wesley, Nathan, Eric, Craig (Jenna), Christopher (Kim), Beau, Sinjin, Tristian, Bryle: 12 great grandchildren: one brother and sister-in-law Charles (Pat) Kocian, Elcho, WI, and other relatives.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, one brother, one granddaughter and many sister and brother-in-laws.
There will be no visitation. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Entombment will be at Calvary Chapel Mausoleum in Manitowoc, WI, Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home of Nekoosa, WI is assisting the family.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Mar. 12, 2019