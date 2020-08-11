Doris L. Krueger



rural Valders - Doris Louise Krueger, 88, died on August 2nd, surrounded by her girls holding her hands, at her residence. She was born at School Hill on September 30th, 1931 to Harry and Cora (Thieleke) Winkel. She went to Woodland Grade School graduating with honors, graduated from Kiel High School with the class of 1949, Manitowoc County Normal in 1951 and earned her Bachelor of Science degree from University of Wisconsin, Oshkosh in 1963. She taught for 39 years including various schools in Manitowoc County and at Cedar Creek School in Fayetteville, N.C. while her husband was stationed at Fort Bragg. She ended her career with 27 years at Zielanis Elementary School in Kiel, retiring in 1990.



Doris was a lifetime member of the First Presbyterian Church in Kiel where she was baptized, confirmed, and married Harlan Krueger on November 21st, 1953. She served as an Elder, Sunday School and Vacation Bible School teacher, was a member of the Dorcas Women's group and sang in the choir.



Doris was a member of the Collins Homemakers for over 67 years, the Kiel and National Education Association, WEAC and charter member of the Retired Teachers' Union for many years. She also worked at the election polls for Town of Liberty.



After retirement, D'Loryan Llamas, LLC became her hobby, helping with feeding, loving and enjoying everything about their unique personality.



She is survived by her daughter, Lori of rural Valders, two special daughters, Mary Zipperer of rural Valders, and an AFS student from Australia, Gina Choquenot and Gina's two daughter, Bronwyn Buckland and her children, Estelle and James, and Emily Choquenot, her sister, Rogene Roth, Sheboygan and a brother, Thomas (Marilyn) Winkel, of rural New Holstein. Sisters-in-law, Eileen Krueger, Appleton and Carol Krueger, Brillion. She is further survived by an aunt, Jane Thieleke, of Randolph, Wisconsin, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.



She will be reunited with Harlan who died on December 9th, 2011, after 58 years of marriage, her parents, Harry and Cora Winkel, her father and mother -in- law, George and Helen Krueger, four brothers -in-law, Marne (Beatrice), Merlin, and Victor Krueger, Thomas Roth, and her maternal and paternal grandparents, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins and many friends.



Due to COVID-19, private family funeral services were held on August 10th, with entombment at the Knollwood mausoleum. A celebration of life may be held on a later date. Condolences may be sent to 6833 Marken Rd, Valders 54245.



Doris enjoyed teaching and was always proud of her students' achievements feeling she played a small part in their lives. She enjoyed being with people and telling a joke or two. When someone asked her to go out, she grabbed her purse and was ready to go. In her earlier years, she enjoyed dancing and still enjoyed listening to polka music. She never turned down a chance to get into a good sheepshead or any card game. She was an avid Packer fan. Doris would like to thank all the people who touched her life in so many ways.



A special Thank You to Mary Z who went above and beyond to help me with care, love, and compassion. You were a sweetheart and I loved you.



Mom, you were an inspiration to us and were always there for us. We will miss you dearly, but we are rejoicing that you are reunited with Dad. As you said, "It's not good-bye, it is until we meet again!" We love you! Lori and Mary









