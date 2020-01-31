|
Doris M. Gass
Manitowoc - Doris M. Gass, age 91, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Maritime Gardens Assisted Living, Manitowoc.
She was born on March 14, 1928 in the Town of Kossuth, daughter of the late Charles and Rose (Petska) Krall. Doris attended Lincoln High School, graduating with the class of 1945. On April 17, 1948 she married Clarence Gass at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Kellnersville. He preceded her in death on August 4, 2016. Doris was employed with Holy Family Memorial Hospital until her retirement in 1986. She belonged to the Friends of Holiday House, ADD, Manitowoc Senior Center, and AARP. Doris enjoyed volunteering and helping at the Holiday House. She also liked spending time with her family at their Door County cottage on Clark Lake. Doris was a sports fan and especially enjoyed attending games that her grandsons participated in. She also liked to watch and listen to the Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers. Doris loved to walk, especially with her daughter and friend Maysel.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law: Tom (Sally) Gass, Manitowoc; one daughter: Sharon Gass, Manitowoc; two grandsons: Eric Gass, West Allis, WI and Andrew (Anne) Gass, Minneapolis, MN; three great-grandchildren: Evan, Aubrey and Emerson Gass; and one sister-in-law Audrey Wyszynski, Manitowoc. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She is further preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law: Grace and Edwin Hynek; one brother and two sisters-in-law: Leo and Georgiana Krall and Donna (Hall) Krall; an infant sister: Viola; two brothers-in-law and one sister-in-law: Robert Wyszynski and Jack and Delores Jackson; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law: Clarence and Mabel Gass.
Cremation has occurred at the All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and a memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, 928 South 14th Street, Manitowoc. Doris will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery, Manitowoc.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made in Doris's name to the Holiday House of Manitowoc.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, and All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, are assisting the Gass family with funeral arrangements.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of Maritime Gardens Assisted Living of Manitowoc, especially Jerry, Karen, and Judy for the care and compassion they have shown to Doris during her stay.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020