Doris Mae (Bubolz) Behnke
Brillion - Doris Mae (Bubolz) Behnke, age 90, a resident of West Haven, Brillion, formerly of 442 Birch Lane, Reedsville, left this world on Monday, December 30, 2019 to begin her new life in heaven after her battle with Parkinson's. Doris was born on November 3, 1929 to the late Raymond and Helen (Fischer) Bubolz at Holy Family Hospital in Manitowoc. She was a graduate of Reedsville High School, Class of 1948. She was involved with the American Foreign Exchange Student Committee, and she and Hank hosted Kifle Jemburu, an Ethiopian student. On October 21, 1951 Doris married her high school sweetheart Henry (Hank) E. Behnke, Jr. at St. John-St. James Ev. Lutheran Church in Reedsville. The couple enjoyed 68+ years of married life together. Besides helping Hank with the farm, Doris was employed at Reedsville Co-op before working at Equity Livestock Sales Association as the office manager for 34+ years. Doris enjoyed bowling, golfing and watching her grandchildren and great grandchildren playing sports. Doris also enjoyed baking, traveling and loved to watch the Bucks, Badgers, Brewers and Packers. Doris & Hank were season ticket holders for the Packers for many years and just enjoyed being with family. Survivors include her husband: Hank, Reedsville; a son and daughter-in-law: Bruce (Vicki) Behnke, Suamico; her grandchildren: Tony Behnke, Appleton, Adrianne Helberg, Reedsville, Alison (Ron) Prochnow, Reedsville; her great grandchildren: Peyton & Avery Helberg, Addy Schisel, Ben, Zach & JJ Prochnow; one brother and sister-in-law: Ray (Suzanne) Bubolz, Reedsville; a sister: Val Jean Link, Reedsville and a sister-in-law: Betty Behnke, Manitowoc. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends survive. She was preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law: Henry G. & Mabel (Pollack) Behnke; a daughter and son-in-law: Brenda (Mike) Vanden Avond; a granddaughter: Heather Behnke; a brother and sister-in-law: Donald (Joanne) Bubolz; and brothers-in-law: Peter Link, Leroy Behnke, Lem (LaVerne) Behnke and Orville (Ruth) Behnke. Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, January 3, 2020 at St. John - St. James Ev. Lutheran Church, Reedsville. Officiating at the Service will be the Rev. Thomas Behnke with entombment at Knollwood Mausoleum, town of Kossuth. The family will greet relatives and friends at St. John - St. James Ev. Lutheran Church, Reedsville, from 9:00 a.m. Friday, January 3, 2020 until 11:15 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family has established a Doris Behnke Memorial Fund. The family would like to express their thanks to Brillion West Haven, Heartland Hospice Care and a special thank you to Diane Carmody and Jenene Behnke for their years of special care. Online condolences may be made at www.wieting-funeralhome.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020