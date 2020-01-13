|
Doris Mae Brandl
Cato - Doris Mae Brandl, age 88, a resident of Cato, entered eternal life with her family by her side on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at her residence.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home with Pastor Al Raedel officiating. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel with burial of Doris' cremated remains to be at St. Mary's Cemetery in Clarks Mills at a later date. Following the memorial service, a luncheon for family and friends will be held at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center located on the south property of the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. The family will greet relatives and friends at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The visitation will continue at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 11 a.m. To view a complete obituary and to submit online condolences to the family, please visit www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials in Doris' name.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020