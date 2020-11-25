Doris R. Lavey Evenson
Manitowoc - Doris R. Lavey Evenson, age 74, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the Manitowoc Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Doris was born on December 17, 1945 in Stockbridge. She was the daughter of the late Hugh and Margaret Dorn Lavey. Doris attended Stockbridge High School and graduated with the class of 1963. She continued her education at Lakeshore Technical College receiving an associate degree in Police Science. Doris was a waitress at local restaurants and also was employed as a Certified Nursing Assistant at area nursing homes. On April 7, 1972 she married Roger G. Evenson at St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church in Collins. He preceded her in death on May 14, 2003. Doris loved to bake, can foods, and compete at county and state fairs. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed racing her own stock car in past years. Doris taught Sunday School while she was a member of St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church in Collins and bowled in various bowling leagues.
She is survived by three children, Dawn Evenson, Manitowoc, Jessica Evenson and Brian Evenson both of Kiel; two grandsons, Steve Ristow and Hunter Evenson; two great granddaughters, Aliyah and Maya Ristow; two sisters and one brother, Darlene (Marvin) Boese, Oshkosh, Delmar (Dawn) Lavey, West Bend, Ruby Wilson, Flora Homes, FL; nieces, nephews, along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh and Margaret Lavey and one son, Wally Evenson.
A private family gathering is being held at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home on Friday, November 27, 2020. Burial will follow at the Valders West Cemetery. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
