Dorothe Mae Luisier
Manitowoc - Dorothe Mae Luisier, age 92, a Manitowoc resident, died Saturday morning, September 14, 2019 at Harbor View Assisted Living, Manitowoc.
Dorothe was born August 10, 1927 in Two Rivers, daughter of the late John and Florence (Cabot) Polich. She was a 1944 graduate of Two Rivers Washington High School. On October 22, 1949 she married Alvin E. Luisier at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Two Rivers. Alvin was the love of Dorothe's life. He preceded her in death on May 28, 2016. The couple lived in Valders for 23 years before moving to Manitowoc. In the past, Dorothe worked for Hamilton Manufacturing and retired after a 32 year career from Leverentz Shoe Company in Valders. She was a member of First German Evangelical Lutheran Church, Manitowoc. Dorothe enjoyed reading, cooking, baking, and golfing. Dorothe and Alvin were also Green Bay Packer season ticket holders for 60 years.
Survivors include one brother-in-law: Raymond Luisier, Manitowoc; nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, other relatives and friends survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: John and Florence Polich; her husband: Alvin E. Luisier; her father-in-law and mother-in-law: Alvin and Esther Luisier; one sister and brother-in-law: Charlotte and Robert Watson; one brother and sister-in-law: Carlyle and Sharon Polich; two sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law: Clifford Luisier, Dolores Luisier and Margaret Luisier.
Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at First German Ev. Lutheran Church, 1033 S. 8th Street, Manitowoc. The Revs. Mark Johnston and Morris Hoppe will officiate with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Manitowoc. Relatives and friends may call on Wednesday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First German Ev. Lutheran Church, Manitowoc.
The Reinbold and Pfeffer Family Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com.
The family would like to thank Holy Family Home Health Care and Hospice staff, especially Sara J. and the staff of Harbor View Assisted Living for the wonderful care shown to Dorothe during her illness.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019