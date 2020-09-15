Dorothy E. Lambert
Oshkosh - Dorothy Elizabeth Lambert, aged 76, died peacefully on September 12, 2020 after a heroic battle with an aggressive form of cancer. She was born September 19, 1943 in Manitowoc, Wisconsin to George and Albena Orth. She was educated at Manitowoc Lincoln High School, and married George Lambert on May 29, 1965. Following a career in computer programming at Mirro Corporation and Management Science Incorporated of Appleton, she committed herself to raising her family.
She was a devoted wife and mother who treasured her three children and instilled her love of math and literature in them. Dorothy was well-known for precision in spelling, punctuation, grammar, and loved puzzles and playing games with her family.
As her grown children allowed her time to work again, she took a position at Miles Kimball as an order entry supervisor. She was an enthusiastic volunteer for the Oshkosh chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), where she remained active following her retirement. Dorothy practiced her faith at St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her father George Orth, mother Albina Orth, brother Delvin Orth and granddaughter Sydney Lambert. She is survived by her brother David Orth, husband George, sons David (Lisa) and Greg, daughter Paige, and two grandsons Reeve and Kaiden.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Dorothy on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 11:00 am in St. Raphael's the Archangel Catholic Church, 830 S Westhaven Dr., Oshkosh, WI 54904 with the Rev. Kevin Ripley as celebrant. A time of visitation will be held at the church on Monday from 10:00 am until the time of Mass. We encourage social distancing practices while at the funeral. Masks are required to be worn by everyone in attendance. Burial will be held after Mass at Lake View Memorial Park, 2786 Algoma Blvd, Oshkosh, WI 54901.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society
.