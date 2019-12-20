|
|
Dorothy J. Gintner
Manitowoc - Dorothy J. Gintner, age 93, passed away peacefully on December 19, 2019. She was born February 14, 1926, daughter of the late Rose and Joseph Berger.
She attended St. Paul grade school and Lincoln High School, graduating with the class of 1944. She worked part-time at Kresge's while attending high school. Immediately after graduation she left for Washington D.C., accepting a job with the FBI. After the war she worked in the office at the White House Milk Co. Later she went to Los Angeles, California and worked at the Security National Bank, but decided her home was in Manitowoc so she finally settled down and worked at Burger Boat Co. until she got married.
She married Earl Gintner at St. Mary's Church, Manitowoc, on September 30, 1950. He preceded her in death on March 21, 1986.
Dorothy was a member of the former St. Theresa Society and an honorary member of the St. Clare Society. She was a R.S.V.P. member of the Senior Center. After her children were grown up, she took a job during the lunch hour at Washington Jr. High School. She also volunteered in the Coffee Shop at St. Mary's Home and helped with funerals at St. Andrew's Church.
Survivors include her children, one son and daughter-in-law: Dennis and Mary Gintner, Manitowoc; four daughters and two sons-in-law: Susan Gintner, Normal, IL, Nancy and Mike Budnik, Phoenix, AZ, Wendy Leist, Manitowoc, Kathy and Dave Lutz, Manitowoc; eight grandchildren: Derek (Jackie) Gintner, Hastings, MN, Kellen (Laura) Gintner, Suamico, Scott Lutz, Manitowoc, Matt (Abbie) Lutz, Greenville, SC, Jacob (Marley) Leist, DePere, Jamie (Derek) Meunier, Manitowoc, Jesse Leist, Manitowoc, Melissa Budnik, Phoenix, AZ; and five great grandchildren: Brailyn, Carlie, Dorothy, Bethany and Kellen.
Dorothy is also survived by brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, which include: Roseanne and Paul Gintner, Valders, Janet and Al Braun, Whitelaw, Mary and Neil Hilstrom, Fremont, Dorothy Gintner, Whitelaw, Shirley Gintner, Hartford, and Donna Gintner, Manitowoc. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive.
Dorothy was preceded in death by an infant sister: Caroline; one brother: Clarence (Dolores) Berger; one sister: Lucille (Willard) Goetsch; in-laws: Leo (Dolores) Gintner, Kenneth Gintner, Richard Gintner, Louis (Carol) Gintner, Angeline (Izzy) Mahloch, Florence (Emil) Tienor, Gail (Norbie) Braun, Jack Gintner, Joseph (Rosie) Gintner; and one son-in-law: John Leist.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand (1416 Grand Ave.), Manitowoc. Entombment will follow at Calvary Mausoleum, Manitowoc.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Monday, December 23, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand, Manitowoc, from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Parish.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family wishes to send a special thank you to Whitetail Estates residents and staff that provided personal care, fun activities, home atmosphere and wonderful memories that she cherished. Also thank you to her nurse Tamra and respiratory tech, Steve, that gave Dorothy and her family such peaceful and comforting support in the ICU at Holy Family Memorial Hospital.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019