Dorothy Joyce O'Claire

Manitowoc - Dorothy Joyce O'Claire (The Seattle Snowbird), age 80, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Aurora BayCare Medical Center, Green Bay.

She was born on August 4, 1939 in Portland, Oregon. Dorothy married John "Jack" F. O'Claire and he preceded her in death on August 19, 1997. She had formerly lived in Fox Lake, WI, Iron Ridge, WI, and Milwaukee, WI. Dorothy worked as a volunteer with The Costume Shop LLC. She enjoyed crocheting and crafts, but above all she loved spending time with her family and friends.

Survivors include her daughter: Deonna (John) Michel, Whitelaw, WI; three brothers: Wayne (Lynn) Jewel, Brownsville, TX, Cody O'Connell, Auburn, WA, and William (Jenny) O'Connell, Oxford, MI; and five grandchildren: Crystal Randall, Manitowoc, WI, Brittney Randall, Manitowoc, WI, Summer Miller, Vermont, Dylan Miller, Wisconsin, and Ariel Miller, Wisconsin. Many cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. Dorothy is preceded in death by her mother: Alice O'Connell; her husband: John "Jack" F. O'Claire; and three sons: Paul David, Steven Miller, and Dwight Miller.

Cremation has occurred at the All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and services will be held at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com

The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, and All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019
