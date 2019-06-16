|
Dorothy L. Hofslund
Manitowoc - Dorothy Lucille "Dorey" Hofslund, age 100, of Manitowoc, passed away peacefully with her loving family beside her on Wednesday morning, June 12, 2019 at Laurel Grove Assisted Living, where she resided for the past three years.
Dorothy was born on July 4, 1918, a "Fourth of July" baby, she was always proud of that, to the late Leo Dorey & Ida (Miller) Dorey. Also preceding her in death are two brothers, James L. Dorey and Leroy (Kay) Dorey, one son-in-law, Richard "Dick" Kloida.
Survivors include one loving daughter, Loretta "Lori" Kloida and her children, Kristine and Greg with significant other Julie Jeske, one son, Alan Titus and Barb with their two children, Alysha and Katrina.
According to Dorothy's wishes there will be no service. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc assisted the family with arrangements.
We would like to express all of our thanks to Laurel Grove and Holy Family Hospice for all the kindness they offered the last three years.
We were so blessed to have had you with us so long, love you always, our little firecracker!
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on June 16, 2019