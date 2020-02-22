|
Dorothy M. Rathsack
Manitowoc - Dorothy M. Rathsack, age 90, a resident of Manitowoc, died on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at River's Bend Nursing Home, Manitowoc, after a short time with health complications.
Dorothy was born on March 14, 1929, in Renovo, PA, daughter of the late John and Carmella (Greico) Poleto. She was a graduate of St Joseph's Catholic High School with the class of 1947. Dorothy came to Manitowoc when she was 19, and worked with the Salvatorian Fathers in St. Nazianz for a few years. On June 25, 1949, Dorothy was united in marriage to Leroy Rathsack, of Manitowoc, WI at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Manitowoc. They were married for 60 years. He preceded her in death on January 12, 2010. Dorothy was a stay at home Mom and was always there for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time with them at their birthday celebrations. Dorothy gave unconditionally, always thinking about everyone else and their needs. She enjoyed bowling, overnight bus trips to the casinos, and travelling with her husband Leroy in their retirement years. For many years, Dorothy enjoyed her Wednesday night dinner club with close lady friends. She was 100% Italian, and would serve many Italian dishes when you came to their home. Dorothy is a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish.
Survivors include Dorothy's four children: Steve and Anita Rathsack, Oshkosh, Cindy Dunton, Sue Valentine and significant other, Jon Luedtke, and Paul Rathsack, all of Manitowoc; eight grandchildren: John Rathsack, Brian (Dana) Dunton, Laura Dunton, Valerie (Marshall) Schmidt, Michael Valentine and special friend Brooke, Jenna (Derek) Domino, Mitchel Rathsack, Marcus Rathsack and special friend Lexis; five great-grandchildren: Emmerick, Irelynn, and Leo Dunton, and Oliver and Autumn Schmidt; brother-in law: Charles Rathsack, Verona; also many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy; parents, John and Carmella Poleto; brothers, Angelo Poleto and Charles (Peggy) Poleto; sister, Angeline (Henry) Borths, son-in-law, Richard Dunton, and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Leo and Frances Rathsack.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo, 1121 North 14th Street, Manitowoc The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Bill Evans with entombment to follow at Calvary Mausoleum, Manitowoc. Following the funeral service, a luncheon for family and friends will be held at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center located on the south property of the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. The family will greet relatives and friends at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 4 p.m. until the time of the prayer service led by Merrily Zimmer at 6:30 pm. The visitation will continue at St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo on Thursday from 9a.m. until 10:45a.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials in Dorothy's name.
The family wishes to thank the dietician, Jeanne Edwards and Dr. Neziri and Dr. Koch for their compassionate care given to Dorothy and her family at Holy Family Memorial Hospital. Also, the family wishes to thank the nursing and CNA staff at Bellin Health Hospital of Green Bay for their excellent care for Dorothy while she was there.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Feb. 22 to Feb. 26, 2020