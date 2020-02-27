|
Dorothy Nitka Hein
Manitowoc - Dorothy Nitka Hein, age 100, of Manitowoc, entered peacefully into eternal life on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at St. Mary's Felician Village in Manitowoc.
Dorothy was born May 21, 1919 in Manitowoc, the daughter of the late John and Emily Mushel Nitka. She graduated in 1936 from Lincoln High School. On August 31, 1940, she married Francis P. Hein with whom she shared 73 years of marriage. He preceded her in death on September 8, 2013. Dorothy was employed in the office of Mirro Aluminum and at Rahr's Inc. She was a member of the Holy Innocence Christian Women's Society and the mixed choir. Dorothy is a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. She was the ultimate wife, mother, grandmother and greatgrandmother; Dorothy was a caring friend to all. Her many talents included knitting, gardening, baking, and shopping. Dorothy's yard and home reflected her attention to detail and her love of colorful flowers and plants; she especially had a fondness for orchids and violets.
She is survived by her sons, Mike (Donna) Hein, and Roger (Vickie) Hein; her grandchildren, Lisa Metcalf, John Hein, Mark Hein, Nikki Hein, Michelle Araujo, Molly Woloshuk and her eight great-grandchildren. She will lovingly be remembered by her dear sister Diane (Milton) Kitzerow and devoted cousins, Michele, Mary Jo and Douglas Ziarnik, as well as many other relatives and friends.
Memorial services will be held 1 p.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on Waldo, 1121 North 14th Street, Manitowoc. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Bill Evans. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel with private burial of the cremains at Evergreen Cemetery, Manitowoc. Relatives and friends may call at St. Francis of Assisi Church on Waldo on Monday from 12 p.m. until the time of services at 1 p.m. Following the funeral service a luncheon will be held for relatives and friends at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center, 620 North Water Street, Manitowoc, located on the south property of the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home.
The family wants to extend a very special heartfelt thank you to Dorothy's home caregivers, Doris, Jody, and Jill, to Michele and Mary Jo, and to all the staff at Felician Village and Holy Family Memorial Hospice for their dedication, compassion and tender care. Dorothy was always treated with dignity and love. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020