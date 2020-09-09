Dorothy Pauline Sonnabend
Manitowoc - Dorothy Pauline Sonnabend, age 91, passed away at River's Bend Heath and Rehabilitation Center on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.
Dorothy was born on December 6, 1928 in the town of Rockland, daughter of the late Karl and Ida (Klug) Sonnabend. She was baptized into the Christian faith and reaffirmed her faith through Confirmation on May 3, 1942 at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Collins.
Dorothy attended Collins School and was a member of the Rockland Sunshine 4-H Club. She enjoyed working alongside her parents at home and in their huge garden. She also enjoyed babysitting her nieces and nephews and many of the neighbor children. Dorothy moved to the Reedsville Manor in 1988, after her parents passing and enjoyed living there for twenty-eight years until her move to River's Bend where she resided for over four and a half years.
Survivors include her nieces and nephews: Gene and Beverly Sonnabend, Brillion; Scherill and Chuck Dorn, Appleton; Roger and Nancy Sonnabend, De Pere; Sandra Blauert, De Pere, Sharon and Tom Parker, Hudson; Audrey and Keith Lippert, Valders; Bill and Marilyn Sonnabend, De Pere; and Debbie and Jerry Qualman, Onalaska. She is also survived by great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews and three great-great-great nieces and nephews. Cousins, other relatives and friends also survive.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, and two sisters-in-law, Louis, Norbert, and Alice Sonnabend and Rueben and Alice Sonnabend, one nephew Paul and twin infant nieces.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020 at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 2501 Collins Road, Chilton. Officiating at the service will be the Rev. Robert Weiss. Dorothy will be laid to rest at St. Peter Lutheran Church Cemetery following the service.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Monday, September 14, 2020 at St. Peter Lutheran Church from 10:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Due to the current health conditions, social distancing and face coverings are required.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Peter Lutheran Church.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Christianson & Deja Funeral Home of Valders is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at River's Bend Heath and Rehabilitation Center and Heartland Hospice for the wonderful care they provided Dorothy.