1/
Dorothy V. Schmitz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy V. Schmitz

Manitowoc - Dorothy V. Schmitz, age 98, of Manitowoc, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at The Villa at St. Mary's Felician Village.

The former Dorothy Hein was born on February 21, 1922 in Manitowoc County, daughter of the late Phillip and Elsie (Trost) Hein. On July 1, 1950 Dorothy married Howard Schmitz at Manitowoc. He preceded her in death on February 7, 2012. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish and in the past she volunteered at Peter's Pantry.

Survivors include: one sister: Martha Linsmeier, Reedsville; one brother-in-law: Francis Linsmeier, Reedsville; two sisters-in-law: Leona Hein, Manitowoc; Elaine Schmitz, Manitowoc; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by: her parents: Phillip and Elsie Hein; her husband: Howard Schmitz; six brothers and four sisters-in-law: Francis (Dorothy) Hein, John (Agnes) Hein, Bernard (Helen) Hein, Richard (Lucille) Hein, Paul Hein, Raymond Hein; three sisters and three brothers-in-law: Anna Mae (Louis) Cerkas, Clemens Linsmeier, Gertrude (Vernon) Kowalski, and Marie Linsmeier.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, 928 S. 14th Street, Manitowoc. Deacon Allan Boeldt will officiate with entombment at the Knollwood Mausoleum.

The family will greet relatives and friends on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Due to the current health situation, social distancing and face coverings are required.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com or in name of the family, in care of Pfeffer Funeral Home, 928 S. 14th Street, Manitowoc, WI 54220.

The Pfeffer Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pfeffer Funeral Home
928 South 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-684-4642
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pfeffer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved