Dorothy V. Schmitz
Manitowoc - Dorothy V. Schmitz, age 98, of Manitowoc, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at The Villa at St. Mary's Felician Village.
The former Dorothy Hein was born on February 21, 1922 in Manitowoc County, daughter of the late Phillip and Elsie (Trost) Hein. On July 1, 1950 Dorothy married Howard Schmitz at Manitowoc. He preceded her in death on February 7, 2012. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish and in the past she volunteered at Peter's Pantry.
Survivors include: one sister: Martha Linsmeier, Reedsville; one brother-in-law: Francis Linsmeier, Reedsville; two sisters-in-law: Leona Hein, Manitowoc; Elaine Schmitz, Manitowoc; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by: her parents: Phillip and Elsie Hein; her husband: Howard Schmitz; six brothers and four sisters-in-law: Francis (Dorothy) Hein, John (Agnes) Hein, Bernard (Helen) Hein, Richard (Lucille) Hein, Paul Hein, Raymond Hein; three sisters and three brothers-in-law: Anna Mae (Louis) Cerkas, Clemens Linsmeier, Gertrude (Vernon) Kowalski, and Marie Linsmeier.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, 928 S. 14th Street, Manitowoc. Deacon Allan Boeldt will officiate with entombment at the Knollwood Mausoleum.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Due to the current health situation, social distancing and face coverings are required.
