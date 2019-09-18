Services
Calvary Chapel Of Manitowoc
1208 S 10th St
Manitowoc, WI 54220
(920) 682-6163
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
6:00 PM
Calvary Chapel
Manitowoc, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Totten
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas B. Totten

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Douglas B. Totten Obituary
Douglas B. Totten

Manitowoc - Douglas B. Totten age 72 of Manitowoc arrived safely into the arms of his Savior on August 2, 2019. Doug enjoyed riding his motorcycle, having deep conversations and encouraging others. Doug was a man of prayer and would always ask how he could pray for you. Doug was most passionate about his faith. Specifically his personal saving relationship with Jesus. He was not shy about sharing his faith and wanted nothing more than everyone to know how to experience God's amazing grace.

Doug will be missed by family and friends but for those who have placed their hope in Jesus Christ, are assured a great reunion in heaven some day.

A celebration of Doug's life will be held on Monday September 23, 2019 6:00PM at Calvary Chapel of Manitowoc. Pastor Joe Guglielmo will officiate.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.