Douglas B. Totten
Manitowoc - Douglas B. Totten age 72 of Manitowoc arrived safely into the arms of his Savior on August 2, 2019. Doug enjoyed riding his motorcycle, having deep conversations and encouraging others. Doug was a man of prayer and would always ask how he could pray for you. Doug was most passionate about his faith. Specifically his personal saving relationship with Jesus. He was not shy about sharing his faith and wanted nothing more than everyone to know how to experience God's amazing grace.
Doug will be missed by family and friends but for those who have placed their hope in Jesus Christ, are assured a great reunion in heaven some day.
A celebration of Doug's life will be held on Monday September 23, 2019 6:00PM at Calvary Chapel of Manitowoc. Pastor Joe Guglielmo will officiate.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019