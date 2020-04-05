|
Douglas L. Hearley
Kronenwetter, Wisconsin - Douglas L. Hearley, 66, formerly of Kronenwetter, WI, died peacefully on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Copperleaf Village of Ripon, after suffering the cruelty of frontotemporal dementia (FTD) for the past several years.
Doug was born in Two Rivers on February 16, 1954, the first born of Hilary and Marian (Ruelle) Hearley. After graduating from Washington High School in 1972, Doug joined the Navy and sailed the seven seas on the USS Charles F. Adams as a radio mechanic for the next six years. A proud veteran of the Vietnam era, Doug was very active in the Veterans Club while earning his Bachelor of Science in Agriculture degree from UW River Falls in 1982. In 1986 he received an associate degree in electrical technology from Lakeshore Technical College. Doug worked as a communication specialist with the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation in Wausau for 27 years, retiring in 2014.
Doug is survived by his pride and joy, his two children, son Henry (daughter-in-law, Jasmine Hatch) of Eugene, OR, and daughter, Molly (special friend, Jesse Kuske) of Kronenwetter. He is further survived by his mother, Marian, of Two Rivers and sister and brother-in-law, Yvonne and Paul Niesen and their two sons, Dan and Matt, all of Oshkosh. He was preceded in death by his father, Hilary, and sister, Judy, as well as paternal grandparents, Henry and Louise and maternal grandparents, Arthur and Sophie.
Doug inherited his Grandma Louise's green thumb. His garden was bountiful; his yard fragrant. He was adept in the kitchen, canning or cooking food from his garden. Doug was also an avid coin collector and gifted each member of his family with a coin set minted in their birth year. Family and friends will best remember Doug sitting in his garage on a summer Sunday afternoon enjoying a beer and a cigar while listening to a Brewer game on the radio.
Funeral services will be held in Two Rivers at a later date with burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. Doug's family thanks the staff of Copperleaf Village and Generations Home Care & Hospice for the compassionate care Doug received the past two years.
The Klein & Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers, is assisting the Hearley family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Apr. 5, 2020