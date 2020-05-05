|
|
Douglas M. Wanek
Manitowoc - Douglas M. Wanek, age 58, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at his residence.
Doug was born on January 11, 1962 in Manitowoc. He was the son of the late Raymond and Margaret Kugle Wanek. Doug attended Lincoln High School and graduated with the class of 1980. He then went on to continue his education at the Ohio University in Athens, Ohio. Doug then went to Florida and became a tennis instructor for the Harry Hopman Tennis Academy for several years. He then returned to Manitowoc and became employed with his brother Randy at Wanek Construction Company and later with Vinton Construction Company until the present time. Doug was also part owner of the Round'em Up Bar in Mishicot. He was an avid sports fan for all of the Wisconsin sports teams.
He is survived by three children, Evan Wanek and Collin Wanek both of Madison, Christian Wanek, Manitowoc; special friend, Jennifer Ledvina, Manitowoc; four brothers, Greg (Nancy) Wanek, Madison, Jerry (Nan) Wanek, Vancouver, British Columbia, Jack (Sheila) Wanek, Manitowoc, Steve Wanek, Chicago; two sisters, Cindy (Dale) Rahmlow, Mishicot, Kathy (Rich Larsen) Wanek, Manitowoc; one sister-in-law, Sharon Wanek, Mishicot; nieces, nephews, along with other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Margaret Wanek and one brother, Randy Wanek.
Complying with the Wisconsin's protocol for COVID-19 guidelines, a private family gathering will be held at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home on Thursday, May 7, 2020, followed by graveside services at Evergreen Cemetery in Manitowoc. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from May 5 to May 6, 2020