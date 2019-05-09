|
|
Duaine N. La Palm
Two Rivers - Duaine La Palm, age 74, longtime resident of Two Rivers, died early Monday morning, May 6, 2019, at his residence with family at his side, after multiple health issues.
Duaine was born in Escanaba, Michigan on May 27, 1944, to Norman and Lorraine (LaFave) La Palm. He attended Holy Name High School in Escanaba and served in the U.S. Army from 1962 to 1965, being stationed in Korea for one year. Upon his return from military service he found employment at Mirro Aluminum Co. in Two Rivers. On July 30, 1966, he married Joyce Walecka at St. John's Catholic Church in Krok, WI. After working at Mirro for a number of years, he worked for Two Rivers Automotive Supply for 16 years; operated La Palm Upholstery out of his home for 10 years, and retired from the City of Two Rivers Water Filtration Plant. Duaine and Joyce enjoyed extensive traveling, camping with family and friends, and frequent casino trips. He also enjoyed many years of bowling, loved to do jigsaw puzzles, and was an avid sports enthusiast who enjoyed following the Brewers, Packers, and Bucks. He loved to watch high school sports as well, especially following the sporting events of his grandsons.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce La Palm; his son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Jodi La Palm of Bellbrook, Ohio; daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Dan La Palm of Two Rivers, and three grandchildren: DJ La Palm (fiance, Chelsea Langenhahn), Adam La Palm and Bennett La Palm. He is further survived by his brothers & sisters: Norma Mileski, Noreen (Harold) Corwin, and Roxanne (Lee) Frossard, all of Michigan; Norman (Debra) La Palm, Jr. of Bonduel; Ronald La Palm of NC; a brother-in-law, Maynard (Vern) Walecka of Kewaunee; and many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Lorraine La Palm; father & mother-in-law, Charles and Mildred Walecka; a brother, Oliver (Bonnie) La Palm; and a brother-in-law, Joe Mileski.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th Street, Two Rivers. Deacon Paul Gleichner will officiate at the service, with burial at a later date. Military graveside honors will be accorded immediately following the service by members of American Legion Post #165 and V.F.W. Post #1248 of Two Rivers.
The family will greet relatives and friends at Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11:30 a.m. There will be no Friday evening visitation.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
The La Palm family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. Andrew Yetter and the entire staff of the Vince Lombardi Cancer Care Center, especially the wonderful nurses in the Chemo Treatment Unit; as well as the Drs. and staff at Aurora Two Rivers Clinic, especially Cindy Williams, and nurse, Kari Noskowiak, and Aurora BayCare Medical Center for the compassionate care and kindness extended to Duaine. A heartfelt thank you also to the caregivers of Aurora Hospice, especially nurse, Amber, for the continued support throughout his journey.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 9, 2019