Duane Beyer
Waupaca - Of Waupaca, formerly of Ogdensburg, age 85, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at the Wisconsin Veterans Home. He was born in Antigo on December 18, 1935 to the late Eugene and Marie (Fischer) Beyer. On May 19, 1956 he married the love of his life, Sylvia Schuster, she preceded him in death in 1988. Duane was a veteran of the US Army. He worked as a foreman for Briggs and Stratton in Milwaukee for 17 years. After moving to Ogdensburg he worked as a machinist at the Waupaca Foundry for 25 years before retiring in 1997. He owned a hobby farm for many years and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He will be sadly missed by his children: Mark (Darla) Beyer; Nadine (Tod) Frenz; Cyndee (Craig) Bartley; Mary (John) Makovec; grandchildren: Mark (Amanda) Beyer Jr.; Kristen (Adam) Kinney; Travis (Krista) Frenz; Nathan (Mariah) Frenz; Derek (Sarah) Frenz; Keith (Mia) Janke; Kevin (Nicole) Janke; Kyle (Marissa) Janke; Joseph Makovec and Katie Makovec; brother: Bob Beyer, other relatives and friends. In addition to his wife and parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Delores.
There will be a private family funeral on Friday, May 1, 2020 at the Maple Crest Funeral Home. We will practice social distancing during the visitation at the funeral home on Friday from 10 am until 11 am. Burial will be in Park Cemetery in Ogdensburg. The family would like to thank the staff of Ainsworth Hall and Heartland Hospice for all their care.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020