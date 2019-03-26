|
Duane H. Schuler
St. Nazianz - Duane H. Schuler, age 67, a St. Nazianz resident, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Holy Family Medical Center, Manitowoc.
Duane was born on February 25, 1952 in Sheboygan, WI, son of the late Theodore and Louise (Basler) Schuler. He was a graduate of St. Gregory Catholic Parochial School and later a graduate of the Seminary/JFK Prep of St. Nazianz. On May 5, 2001 he married the former Diane Leschke at St. Gregory Catholic Church, St. Nazianz. Duane was the Road Superintendent for the Town of Eaton for 38 years. He also worked as a grader and heavy equipment operator for Scott Construction, Evenson Construction, Hein Reclamation and Construction as well as many other municipalities. Duane was a woodsman in every sense of the word. He started Tannenbaum Acres Christmas Tree Farm in 1985 and the business is still thriving today. Duane loved spending time in the woods as well as spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was a kind and hardworking man that will be missed dearly.
Survivors include his wife: Diane Schuler, St. Nazianz; one son and daughter-in-law: Bradley and Tatum Schuler, Kiel; two daughters and sons-in-law: Leah and Travis Gierke, Kiel, Natalie and Ryan Seib, Madison; eight grandchildren: Morgan and Grayson Schuler, Eva, Sawyer, Macie and Kalie Gierke, Nathan and Alitheia Seib; two brothers and sisters-in-law: Dale and Betty Schuler, St. Nazianz, Roy and Sharon Schuler, St. Nazianz; one sister and brother-in-law: Diane and Jim Lutz, Denamrk; his mother-in-law: Elaine Leschke, Newton; three brothers-in-law and two sisters-in-law: Ron and Sue Leschke, Manitowoc; Jeff Leschke, Newton, Dean and Eileen Leschke, Newton; his best friend: Holly (his German Shepherd); and the mother of his children: Mary Floyd. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was also preceded in death by one brother and two sisters-in-law: Roger and Kathy Schuler, and Phyllis Leschke.
Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. (NOON) on Friday, March 29, 2019 at St. Gregory Catholic Church, St. Nazianz, with burial to follow at St. Gregory Catholic Cemetery.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at St. Gregory Catholic Church, St. Nazianz from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The visitation will continue on Friday morning, March 29, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at church.
