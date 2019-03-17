|
Dyan L. Somerville
Manitowoc - Dyan L. Somerville, age 67, a lifetime resident of Manitowoc, died late Wednesday evening, March 13, 2019 at the Manitowoc Health & Rehabilitation Center, Manitowoc.
Dyan was born on January 3, 1952 in Manitowoc, daughter of the late Frank and Dorothy (Rappel) Sepnieski. She attended Sacred Heart grammar school and was a graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School, Class of 1970. She then attended the University of Wisconsin - Madison, pursuing a degree in interior design. She married Robert H. Zigmund in 1974, in Manitowoc, and they had one child together. They separated in 1985. After college, Dyan was a manager and designer at Sherwin-Williams before going on to co-own several businesses including Ziggy's Grocery Store, the Washington Station, and the Fat Seagull. After a number of years working for Warner Wallcoverings in Madison during the 1980s, Dyan returned to Manitowoc and was employed with Schuette's Department Store as an interior designer and manager. After the closing of Schuette's, she began her own interior design business in the 1990s. In the early 2000s, Dyan began working at Fischer Hamilton in Two Rivers. She retired shortly after the company moved their operations out of Northeast Wisconsin.
Always one to forge her own path, Dyan changed the spelling of her first name (née Diane) as a teenager. Viewed as the family historian, her memory was vast, and her ability to recall the most minute of details was astounding. As a result, few (if any) could get anything past her. From sewing her own wedding dress to decorating countless homes, crafting one-of-a-kind jewelry and repurposing furniture, Dyan's capacity for creativity and her entrepreneurial spirit were boundless. Moreover, her razor sharp wit and sense of humor were the cornerstones of her personality. Though cancer took her life far too soon, she remained the same funny, loving, and genuine person until the very end.
Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law: Robert F. Zigmund and Jennifer Lake, Chicago; four siblings: Francis (Ruth) Sepnieski, Little River, S.C., Mari Ellen Borcherdt (partner Dan Cyr), Grosse Pointe, MI., Sharon (Daniel) Haupt, Green Bay, Karen (Bill) Schoshinski, Manitowoc; her beloved nieces and nephews: Tara (Kevin), Dori (Chris), Katie, Brent (Rachael), Jaime (Mike), Marty (Michelle), Craig (Kari), Mike (Jennifer), Pete (Kim), Dottie (Josh), and Jake (Hattie); 13 great nieces; 7 great nephews; many beloved cousins, and other relatives and friends.
Cremation has occurred at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Burial of Dyan's cremated remains will occur at Evergreen Cemetery, Manitowoc, at a later date.
