E. Betty Kornely
Manitowoc - E. Betty Kornely, age 95, a Manitowoc resident, died Monday morning, August 26, 2019 at her residence with her loving family at her side.
Betty was born on March 22, 1924 in Manitowoc, daughter of the late Harold and Elizabeth (Witt) Christiansen. She was 1942 graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School. Following high school Betty attended Holy Family School of Nursing and became a Licensed Practical Nurse. Betty worked and retired from Manitowoc Memorial Hospital. On June 29, 1946, she married Norman W. Kornely in Manitowoc. He preceded her in death on July 9, 1988. She was a member of Lakeshore United Methodist Church. Betty enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include two daughters and sons-in-law: Lynn A. (Jim) Ries, Milwaukee, Marcia M. (Jack) Christiansen, Manitowoc; six grandchildren: Joshua (Angel) Ries, Sarah Ries, Laura (Matthew) Rostermundt, Katie (Andy) Kieck, Hans (Carolyn) Christiansen, Nicholas (Amanda) Christiansen; eight great-grandchildren: Ella Gebhardt, Retta Gebhardt, Isaac Christiansen, Anthony Rostermundt, Landyn Christiansen, Eden Christiansen, Ries Kieck, Oliver Christiansen, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: Harold and Elizabeth Christiansen; her husband: Norman W. Kornely; one brother and sister-in-law: Robert (Jeanette) Christiansen; and also, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday August 30, 2019 at the Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home, 818 State Street, Manitowoc. The Rev. Carly Kuntz will officiate with burial to follow at the Evergreen Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call on Thursday at the funeral home from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
The family would like to thank Mary and Kathy, the caregivers of mom for their compassionate care. Also, the many visits from Rich and Tia and Pastor Neil.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019