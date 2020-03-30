|
|
Earl A. Junk
Manitowoc - Earl A. Junk, age 93, of Manitowoc, died Saturday morning, March 28, 2020 at his residence.
Earl was born on July 7, 1926, in Cleveland, WI, son of the late John W. and Rose (Krizenesky) Junk. His mother died when Earl was 4 years old. He attended Maple Leaf School, a one room school, for the first and second grade. Earl's father died when he was 7 years old, and he and his brother and sister were then raised by their uncle and aunt Joe and Anna Junk of rural Manitowoc along with their 10 children. After graduating from Manitowoc Lincoln High School in 1945, Earl enlisted in the United States Army serving in Japan until his honorable discharge in 1947. Following his service in the Army, Earl worked at Eddy Paper and was a member of the William Schultz Circus where he performed in a roller-skating act around the state of Wisconsin. On November 27, 1948 Earl married the former Jeannette A. Blahnik at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Manitowoc. The couple recently celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary. Earl owned and operated Manitowoc Paper Box Company and later worked and retired from the Manitowoc Company. He was an accomplished die maker and continued to design cutting dies for former customers after his retirement. In retirement Earl took up wood carving, and won numerous blue ribbons at the county fair.
Earl was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Manitowoc Elks Lodge #687, Otto-Oas VFW Post #659 of Manitowoc and a 3rd degree member of William P. Stephani Knights of Columbus Council #710 of Manitowoc and a 4th degree member of Knights of Columbus #1212 Assembly of Manitowoc.
Survivors include his wife: Jeannette A. Junk, Manitowoc; their five children: Rose Ann (Cal) Kuehne, Manitowoc; Christian Brother Kevin Junk of Rhode Island; Debra (Steve) Schroeder, Verona, WI; Carolee (Rick) Elliott, Mesa, AZ; Douglas (Debra) Junk, Scottsdale, AZ; 7 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and four sisters-in-law: Helen Junk, LaVern Provot, Beverly Orchekowski and Yvonne Zimmer, nieces and nephews. Earl was preceded in death by his parents; foster parents; one brother and sister-in-law: Lloyd and Ruth Junk; one sister and brother-in-law: Ethelyn and Dale Bolle; and 10 foster brothers and sisters and nine spouses.
Earl was kind, thoughtful, inventive, gentle and generous with his time, willing to help anyone at any time. There is no doubt the world was made better by having him in it for more than 93 years.
Cremation has taken place and due to precautions put in place by health officials with the State of Wisconsin, a Memorial Mass and public visitation will take place a later date to be announced by the Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lakeshorefamilfuneralhomes.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020