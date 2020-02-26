Services
Lambert Eckert Funeral Home
344 South State Street
Mishicot, WI 54228
920-755-2212
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lambert Eckert Funeral Home
344 South State Street
Mishicot, WI 54228
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Lambert Eckert Funeral Home
344 South State Street
Mishicot, WI 54228
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Lambert Eckert Funeral Home
344 South State Street
Mishicot, WI 54228
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Peterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl I. Peterson


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earl I. Peterson

Algoma -

Earl Irvin Peterson, age 85, of Algoma, died peacefully at home Monday morning February 24, 2020, surrounded by his family.

Earl was born in Hermansville, Michigan on October 17, 1934 to Ervin and Ella (Ruether) Peterson. He graduated from Valders High School with the class of 1951, and served his country as a member of the National Guard (32nd Red Arrow Division), U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, including 3 years in France. He was honorably discharged from military service in June, 1960. On April 18, 1964, he married Gloria Schreader at St. John's Church in Krok. Earl was a self-employed Semi Driver for many years; he later owned & operated a dairy farm, and also owned & operated gas stations in Manitowoc and Sturgeon Bay. Over the years, Earl enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling and camping. In Earl's retirement years, he and Gloria loved to frequent many auctions, always keeping an eye out for something interesting.

Earl was a loving husband, cherished father, and beloved grandfather who loved to tell stories and enjoyed traveling.

Survivors include his wife, Gloria; one son, Irvin J. Peterson of Las Vegas, (special friend, Tracy Rohr), and his children: Irvin Jr; Nick and his son, Lucas; Ken; and Amanda (Tate) Ingram; three daughters: Lori (Lee) Wessel of Algoma, and their children: David, Leslie, and Hannah; Johanna Peterson, of Luxemburg, and her children, Jerry and Josh; and Gloria (Dale) Christoph of Boyd, and their children, Trystan, Travis, Trevor, Trisha, Trent, Trace, and Treyton.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his father and mother-in-law, Hilton and Luella Schreader; one brother & sister-in-law, Floyd (Doris) Peterson; granddaughter, Kristen; and his godson, Lee Peterson.

Family and friends may call at the Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home, 344 S. State Street in Mishicot, Friday, February 28th from 4-7 p.m. or Saturday, February 29th from 9:30 until 11 a.m. Prayer to follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, led by Pastor Joel McKenney. Military honors will be presented at the funeral home immediately following the prayer by members of Kempen-Staudinger-Terens Post #7753 of Mishicot.

Private entombment will take place at Knollwood Chapel Mausoleum at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.

The Peterson family would like to extend a special thank you to the caregivers of Unity Hospice, and the ALTCU for their compassion and the wonderful care given to Earl.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -