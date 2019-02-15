|
Earl Korte
Manitowoc - Earl Korte, age 87, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life of Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at Rivers Bend Health and Rehabilitation Center in Manitowoc.
Earl was born on April 15, 1931 in Newton, Wisconsin. He was the son of the late Earl and Edna Miller Korte. Earl graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1949. Earl was employed at Manitowoc Shipbuilding for 32 years retiring in 1993. On May 12, 1951 he married Blanche M. Luchsinger at First German Ev. Lutheran Church in Manitowoc. Earl was a lifelong member of First German Ev. Lutheran Church and sang with the mixed choir. He was also a member of the Clipper City Cordsmen, Lutheran Chorale, Men's Bowling Association, and the Meadow Links Golf Association.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years: Blanche; eight children: Michael Korte, Manitowoc; Stephen (Judy) Korte, Fish Creek; Jeffrey (Tammy) Korte, Manitowoc, Patrick (Cindi) Korte, Manitowoc; Barbara (Ernie) Gerardo, San Diego, CA; Thomas Korte and special friend, Amy Witczak, Manitowoc; Sue Anne (Paul) Koeppe, Two Rivers; Christopher Korte, Two Rivers; eight grandchildren: Daron (Bonnie) Korte, Kevin Korte, Adam (Brittany) Korte, Matthew Korte, Allison Kurth Krzych, Nicholas (Sarah) Korte, Chelsea Korte, Annalise Koeppe; four great grandchildren: Victor, Elsa, Jude, and Simone; sister-in-law: Delores Korte, Manitowoc; nieces, nephews along with other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Earl and Edna Korte; two brothers and one sister-in-law: Willard (Dorothy) Korte and Kenneth Korte; two sisters and brothers-in-law: Mildred (Harold) Timm and Marion (Elroy) Schrank.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Monday, February 18, 2019 at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Officiating will be Rev. Mark Johnston. Entombment will take place at Knollwood Mausoleum. Relatives and friends may call at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home on Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and then on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m.
The family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to the staff at Rivers Bend Health and Rehabilitation Center. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019