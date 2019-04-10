|
|
Edith M. "Edie" Weier
Two Rivers - Edith M. "Edie" Weier, age 81, lifelong resident of Two Rivers, died peacefully at her residence Friday night, April 5, 2019, with her family at her side.
Edie was born in Two Rivers on November 20, 1937 to Aloysius and Dorothy (Oakes) DeBruin. She attended St. Mark's Catholic Grade School and graduated from Washington High School with the "class of 57". On August 20, 1960, she married Claude E. Weier at St. Mark's Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on August 5, 2009. Edie worked for various local manufacturing companies over the years until her retirement. She loved the outdoors, gardening, and tending to her flowers. She also enjoyed doing crossword puzzles. Above all, Edie enjoyed the time spent with her family, especially time spent with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter & son-in-law, Rebecca (Eric) Larsen of Manitowoc; two sons & daughters-in-law, Daniel (Marni) Weier of Round Lake, Illinois, Steven (Jennifer) Weier of Two Rivers; eight grandchildren: Gabriella, Julian, Natalie, Kyle, Jacob, Makayla, Adam and Dani; and one sister, Elaine Lyons of Arvada, CO. She is further survived by a brother-in-law, Chuck (Frankie) Weier of Two Rivers; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Aloysius and Dorothy DeBruin; her husband, Claude; an infant son, Jeffery; one sister & brother-in-law, Catherine (James) Kumbalek; two brothers, Fr. Edward DeBruin and Timothy DeBruin; and a brother-in-law, William Weier.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2019 at the Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th Street, Two Rivers. Officiating at the memorial service will be Deacon Paul Gleichner, with burial of her cremated remains to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Two Rivers.
The family will greet relatives and friends at Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, Friday morning from 9:30 until 11:00 a.m. There will be no Thursday evening visitation.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Aurora BayCare Vince Lombardi Cancer Care Center of Green Bay.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. Mark Riedy and his staff at Aurora BayCare Medical Center and to the caregivers of Heartland Hospice for the wonderful care, compassion, and the kindness extended to our mother. They would also like to extend a special thank you to Edie's niece, Mary Andrews, for all of her help and support she gave us throughout mother's final days. The comfort you have brought our family is very much appreciated.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Apr. 10, 2019