Edna L. Hutterer
Manitowoc - Edna L. Hutterer, age 83, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.
Edna was born on August 7, 1935 in Two Rivers to the late Joseph and Sylvia (Stehlik) Baumgart. She started her childhood in Two Rivers, and in 8th grade moved to Mishicot. Edna grew up with her three sisters and brother on the family farm. She graduated from Mishicot High School with the class of 1953. On October 22, 1955, Edna married Allen Hutterer at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Mishicot. She was a homemaker and enjoyed raising her seven children. Edna enjoyed gardening, decorating, canning, and having family gatherings. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish.
Survivors include Edna's husband of 63 years, Allen; seven children, Brian Hutterer, Julie (Tim Lefeber) Nelson, Peter Hutterer, Lisa Nickisch, Lori (Rick Schneider) Sieracki, Kevin Hutterer, and Keith (Deanna) Hutterer; 14 grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren, one great great granddaughter; three siblings, Katy Jacquart, Jean Zahorik, and Mary (Michael) Siewart; sister-in-law, LaVern Hutterer; special to Edna's heart is the Gary and Betty Urmanski family and all of her Covered Wagon family; also many other family, friends and neighbors. Edna was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Lee Baumgart; two brothers-in-law, Alvin Zahorik and Merlin "Jake" Jacquart; and two grandchildren, Shawn and Carter.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo, 1121 North 14th Street, Manitowoc. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Dave Pleier with entombment to take place at Knollwood Mausoleum. The family will greet relatives and friends at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 2 p.m. until the time of the prayer service led by Deacon Alan Boeldt at 4 p.m. The visitation will continue on Monday at St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
Edna's family would like to thank Froedtert Hospital's staff for their outstanding care in their mother's last hours.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from May 16 to May 18, 2019