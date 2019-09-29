|
Edna Louise Knipp
Two Rivers, Wisconsin - Edna Louise Knipp, age 101 1/2, and a resident of Two Rivers, WI most of her life, died peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday morning, September 18, 2019 at the Lutheran Home, Wauwatosa, WI.
Edna was born on February 7, 1918 in Two Rivers, daughter of the late David Krueger and Justine (Hein) Krueger. She was a 1936 graduate of Washington High School and married Alphonse Knipp from Kewaunee on October 5, 1940 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Two Rivers. They had two daughters. Edna spent the next chapter of her life as a homemaker, cooking nutrious meals, keeping a well-organized home and supporting her children in their endeavors.
Edna believed in education and motivated her daughters to be the best they could be so they could eventually go to college and graduate as she would have liked to herself had not the Great Depression deprived her of her dream. Throughout the years, she was a kind, compassionate, caring person that always put others before herself. She made life changing differences in a number of people's lives by helping them with things they were unable to do for themselves.
Edna enjoyed the simple things in life - music, walking, bike riding and going for Sunday rides with the family. She loved polka dancing, yearly vacations to different places in Wisconsin and later Florida.
In her later years she and Alphonse enjoyed babysitting for their grandchildren, who love her dearly and will never forget the influence she had on their lives. She loved her church and rarely missed the weekly service for most of her life. Edna was a God fearing woman and did some bible study classes in her later years.
Survivors include two daughters and a son-in-law: Karla (Knipp) Owsianny, West Milwaukee; Karin (Knipp) Koller (Robert Koller), Greenfield; four grandchildren: Aaron Koller, Aleece (Adam) Tiedt, Callie and Breanna Koller; one great grandson: Ashton Carter Tiedt; one sister-in-law: Roseanne (Kafka) Krueger, Fayetteville, AK; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Edna was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Alphonse. Also preceding her were one brother and one sister and brother-in-law: Lothar Krueger, Ella & Jack Rasmussen; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Ralph & Marcy Knipp, Edward & Vera Knipp, Cyril & Sandy Knipp, Irene & Leo Serafin; nieces and nephews: Carolyn Rasmussen, John Rasmussen, Beatrice Knipp, Peter Knipp, Jr., Edward Knipp, Jr. and Lucy Polczynski
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday, October 4, 2019 at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church (3607 45th Street), Two Rivers. Officiating at the service will be the Rev. David Arndt with entombment to take place at Knollwood Chapel, Mausoleum, town of Kossuth, at a later time.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 10:30 a.m.until 11:45 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com
The family wishes to extend a special Thank You to Lynn Lasnicka and Breanna Koller for their support through the last few years. Also gratitude goes to the Lutheran Home in Wauwatosa, WI for their compassion and excellent care throughout the last three years. Edna was deeply loved by her family and will be sadly missed.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Sept. 29, 2019